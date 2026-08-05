MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The National Anti·Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti·Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) have charged former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina with illegal enrichment, said Mikhail Tkach, a journalist for Ukrainskaya Pravda.

"According to political sources cited by Ukrainskaya Pravda, NABU and SAP have charged Olga Stefanishina with illegal enrichment," he wrote on Telegram.

Stefanishina has been under investigation by NABU in a corruption case for some time now. It is related to the ongoing analysis of Ukrainian legislation aimed at bringing it into compliance with EU requirements and is currently being considered in court.

In addition, according to Ukrainian media, when Stefanishina was the justice minister in 2024-2025, her ex·husband received seized assets from the state for management. No charges were brought against her regarding these episodes. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Anti·Corruption Center said that Ukraine’s anti·corruption authorities have filed a new charge against Stefanishina.

Vladimir Zelensky proposed that Yulia Sviridenko, who had been dismissed from her post as prime minister, become the new ambassador to the United States, but, according to media reports, she refused. Then it was assumed that Rustem Umerov, who headed Ukraine’s Security Council, would become ambassador to the United States. However, on Monday, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Umerov as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. No information has yet emerged about who will replace Stefanishina in the United States.