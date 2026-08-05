MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen shot civilians in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, who refused to leave their basements, the battlegroup South’s press service told TASS, citing local resident Yekaterina.

"After leaving the ruins, [Konstantinovka resident] Yekaterina learned some terrible things. Near the local administration building, a group of people who refused to leave the basements were allegedly shot," the statement said.

The press service emphasized that Yekaterina is currently safe.