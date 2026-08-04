Qatari, US leaders hold phone call to discuss de-escalation between US, Iran

DOHA, August 4. /TASS/. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, the office of the Qatari head of state said.

The sides discussed recent developments in the region and potential steps toward de-escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and bring closer their positions, which will "increase chances for a sustainable diplomatic settlement of the crisis."

Trump lauded Doha’s role in supporting diplomatic efforts and promoting dialogue between the parties in the interests of enhancing regional security, it said. The Qatari Emir, in turn, stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue and called on the parties to remain committed to implementing the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding. He also stressed the need for supporting international initiatives geared to contain further escalation. Apart from that, the sides reiterated the importance of further coordination on regional and international matters.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on August 2 that he had agreed to cancel a planned major strike on Iran to facilitate a deal with Tehran. According to the US leader, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked Washington to refrain from attacking because the parties had agreed on the outlines of a future accord. The agreement was expected to include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of the Iranian nuclear threat. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on August 4 that Washington and Tehran are exchanging their versions of a potential peace agreement via mediators but no direct talks are planned as of yet.