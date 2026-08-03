Nadezhda crew evacuate to Novorossiysk after Ukraine’s drone attack

ISTANBUL, August 3. /TASS/. The crew of the Nadezhda vessel that was attacked by Ukrainian drones near Novorossiysk has been evacuated to the Russian port, Turkey’s Transport Ministry said.

"On August 3, 2025, the Ro-Ro-type vessel Nadezhda that was on its way from the port of Novorossiysk to Samsun was reportedly attacked by drones some 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk’s coast. There were 22 crew members, including 13 Turkish nationals, onboard. Initial reports indicate damage to the ship’s living premises and bow. The fire has not yet been put out," it said.

"The crew members have been safely evacuated to the port of Novorossiysk by the Russian naval forces. Initial reports indicate that three crew members may be in critical condition. The fire onboard continues, and the rescue operation is impossible due to ongoing risks of drone attacks in this area," the ministry added.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported earlier, citing the ship’s captain, that it was attacked by six to seven Ukrainian drones.

The 118-meter vessel for the transportation of rolling cargoes Nadezhda (IMO number: 7702657) was built in 1978 in Denmark. According to publicly available data, it is owned by Nadezhda Roro Inc. Its operational and technical manager is Turkish company Kalyoncu Ro Ro Denizcilik.