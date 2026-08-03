Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to US

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina.

"To dismiss Stefanishina Olga Vitalyevna from her position as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States of America," Zelensky’s decree reads.

Stefanishina served as Ukrainian ambassador to the United States since August 27, 2025. A new ambassador has not yet been appointed.

Shortly after Zelensky’s decree was posted on his website, Stefanishina said the decision was her own. "Today, I decided to step down as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. This is my own decision stemming from personal circumstances that were mentioned earlier," she wrote on Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

She posted a photo of her letter of resignation where she also cited "personal circumstances" as the reason for her leaving the post. At the same time, she promised to provide comments on the probe against her in the near future. "As for the issues going around about me in the mass media, I will comment on them specially and publicly soon," she added.

Reports on Stefanishina’s voluntary resignation appeared in Ukrainian media back on July 13. According to Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), Stefanishina has already returned to Kiev and may be charged by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). The RBC-Ukraine agency also mentioned NABU’s probe against Stefanishina as a possible reason for the government reshuffle initiated by Zelensky.

Stefaniishina has long been a person of interest in NABU's investigation into government corruption. The case is related to an ongoing review of Ukrainian legislation aimed at bringing it into line with EU requirements and is currently being heard in court. Apart from that, according to Ukrainian media, while Stefanishina served as justice minister in 2024-2025, her ex-husband was receiving seized assets under his management from the government. No charges have yet been brought against her in connection with these episodes.

Zelensky offered the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States to dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, but, according to media reports, she declined the offer. Later, media speculated about the candidature of Rustem Umerov, former National Security and Defense Council Secretary, but on Monday, Zelensky appointed him as head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. It is not yet clear who will succeed Stefanishina as ambassador to the United States.