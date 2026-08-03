Russian Transport Ministry sets up HQ to coordinate transportation in Azov-Black Sea basin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Against the backdrop of drone attacks, the Russian Transport Ministry has established a headquarters to coordinate transportation in the Azov-Black Sea basin and is taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics, the press service reported.

"Due to the current tense situation in the Sea of Azov caused by enemy drone attacks on seagoing vessels, the Russian Transport Ministry is taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin. A special headquarters has been set up to coordinate transportation," the statement said.

The headquarters is working to establish alternative logistics routes and to redirect cargo flows to other modes of transport, the ministry added.