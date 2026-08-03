Moscow never rejected constructive ideas on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. It was Kiev that interrupted the negotiating process on the settlement of the conflict with Moscow, while Russia never refused to consider constructive proposals, including in the format of contacts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Russian officials repeatedly stated their openness to negotiations. It was the Ukrainian side that interrupted them and even cancelled them on their behalf," Galuzin said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily.

"We have never refused to consider constructive proposals, including in the format of contacts," Galuzin stressed.

"Will such ideas [regarding proposals] be received? It's not up to us," the diplomat added.