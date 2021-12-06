Kremlin spokesman describes military-technical cooperation with India as advanced

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has described the format of Russia’s military-technical cooperation with India as advanced.

"Military-technical cooperation is a major component of our bilateral relations with India, as the president said today at the beginning of the talks with Mr. Modi. These relations are quite unique," Peskov said in an interview with RT after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is very important, it is an advanced format of cooperation," he said.

He recalled that the sides jointly develop and manufacture high-technology products. "They include missiles that we make together. Now, we are establishing the production of Kalashnikov guns, and other things here," Peskov added.