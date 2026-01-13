Kiev in midst of near-total blackout — media

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kiev is almost completely without power, the Strana news outlet reported.

According to the newspaper, all consumers are currently either fully or partially without electricity. Residents of the capital are posting videos from their apartments showing that they have neither power nor heating. Strana notes that some have been without electricity for five days.

Supermarkets continue to shut down due to long-lasting power outages. Queues have formed outside the stores that are still open, Strana reported. On Monday, the Insider wrote that major retailers in Kiev had begun closing their stores due to power supply problems. The generators used to power supermarket equipment are not capable of withstanding the load. A similar situation is reported in the Kiev Region. On Tuesday morning, two retailers confirmed the shutdown of several supermarkets in the capital due to power outages. Later, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliya Sviridenko effectively acknowledged the closing of supermarkets, adding that the government intends to take the situation under control.

Power supply problems in Kiev and the surrounding region began at the end of 2025 due to severe damage to energy facilities. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko urged residents to leave the capital if possible because of unstable heat and electricity supply, noting that at that time, half of the city’s apartment buildings had been left without heating. On January 13, Klitschko said that the power supply situation had worsened, with shortages affecting critical infrastructure. About 500 high-rise buildings remain without heating. Due to electricity shortages in right-bank districts, tram and trolleybus services have been suspended. Buses have been deployed on some routes as replacements.

Electricity in Kiev is available for only two to three hours a day, while heating and water supply are operating intermittently, TASS has learned.