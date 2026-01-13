US’ new Iran-related tariffs will force India to review its trade policy — newspaper

NEW DELHI, January 13. /TASS/. India will be forced to reconsider its trade policy following US President Donald Trump's announcement of new duties on trade with Iran, The Times of India newspaper wrote.

Earlier, Trump imposed 25% duties on all countries doing business with Iran amid a wave of protests in the country, while the republic blamed the US and Israel for the unrest. The US President did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.

According to the newspaper, this announcement raises serious issues for India. Washington's economic pressure will force New Delhi to review its trade policy and take steps to protect farmers and exporters, the newspaper says.

The country will have to balance economics, strategy, and geopolitics to maintain good relations with the United States while protecting its interests, the publication says.

India is Iran's fifth-largest trading partner. It exports rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, and electrical equipment, while importing dried fruits and chemicals. Iran is a key buyer of Indian rice, accounting for over 1 million tons annually. Any disruption in supplies would hurt Indian farmers. A second problem for New Delhi is the situation with the Iranian port of Chabahar, which is considered India's gateway to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. Sanctions against Indian companies operating at this port could complicate plans to establish regional ties.

New Delhi and Washington began negotiations on a comprehensive trade agreement in February 2025, following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. The two sides aim to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The Indian delegation visited Washington several times for subsequent rounds of negotiations, while the American delegation visited New Delhi. On August 6, 2025, the United States imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. At the end of August, American duties on Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. India considered this move unfair.