Russia says carefully documented Western hoax in Bucha

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia has carefully documented the hoaxes of the West and the Kiev regime, including the situation in Bucha, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after a webinar of the Global Fact-Checking Network, or GFCN.

TASS has obtained a transcript of what she said.

When asked how the Russian Foreign Ministry counteracts fake news, the diplomat cited its fight against the Bucha hoax as an example.

"We have meticulously documented this and many other hoaxes, posing difficult questions and stating facts. Future researchers would have a much easier time navigating the issue leaning on sources, transcripts, rebuttals," Zakharova said.

In April 2022, Chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin initiated a criminal case after a Ukrainian provocation in the town of Bucha, Kiev Region, under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation). He said that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, with the aim of discrediting the Russian military and carrying out a deliberate, pre-planned provocation, allegedly distributed videos from Bucha to the Western media as evidence of the mass extermination of civilians.