MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew intends to grant autocephaly to the unrecognized Montenegrin Orthodox Church for the purpose of delivering a blow against the Serbian Orthodox Church, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

The aggressive appetite of the Constantinople Patriarch "is not limited to Ukraine and the Baltics," the press bureau noted. "His insidiousness is gradually spreading to the lands of Eastern Europe. In order to launch a crackdown on the 'especially obstinate' Serbian Orthodox Church, he is intending to grant autocephaly to the unrecognized Montenegrin Orthodox Church," SVR stressed.

"It is noted in church circles that Bartholomew is literally tearing apart the living Body of Church," the press bureau noted. "And by doing so, he is acting like false prophets described in the Sermon on the Mount: 'They come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves <…>. You will recognize them by their fruits,'" the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service added.