EU should decide unanimously to resume dialogue with Russia — Lithuanian envoy

VILNIUS, January 13. /TASS/. The resumption of the EU’s political dialogue with Russia is only possible based on a unanimous decision by the community, Lithuanian Permanent Representative to the EU Nerijus Aleksiejunas said during a radio broadcast.

"This commitment (to stop political contacts - TASS) has been unanimously approved by all EU member states. We should also make the decision to change this political course unanimously," he pointed out.

According to the diplomat, the conditions for resuming political contacts with Russia have been worked out. "No changes from the Russian side have been observed," he pointed out.

This is how Aleksiejunas commented on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s statement that it is time for Europe to speak with Russia.