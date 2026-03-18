More than 500 ATACMS, Storm Shadow, SCALP missiles used by Kiev since start of SMO

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the special military operation, Ukrainian troops have used ballistic missiles ATACMS, cruise missiles Storm Shadow and SCALP more than 500 times, according to TASS calculations.

According to data from the Russian Defense Ministry on Kiev’s strikes and their repulsion, in 2023, when supplies of Western missiles began, Ukrainian troops used about 120 British Storm Shadow and French SCALP missiles, as well as 13 American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles. Strikes with US missiles were most intense in 2024, about 220 times. Kiev also used more than 90 Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles. In 2025, the number of uses decreased: Storm Shadow and SCALP, about 45 missiles, ATACMS, 24 missiles. In March 2026, Ukraine carried out a strike on the Bryansk Region using seven British missiles.