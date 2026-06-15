Russian intel chief not thrilled about Serbia taking part in NATO drills

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Serbia’s participation in NATO drills is nothing to be happy about, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SCR) Sergey Naryshkin said.

"I would put it this way: it doesn't fill me with joy," he told TASS when asked to comment on Serbia's first-ever participation in NATO exercises.

Serbia and NATO held the first-ever joint two-week field exercises in May. According to the alliance’s headquarters, around 600 NATO troops together with Serbian soldiers drilled a series of simulated scenarios aimed at strengthening military coordination and fostering cooperation.