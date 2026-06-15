MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, as a "good disciple of Goebbels," given his repeating the same accusations against Russia regarding the alleged Bucha massacre.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Vladimir Zelensky feels that he has impunity and is now fronting as if he’s tough.

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Nazi sentiment in Germany

Germany has grown nostalgic for the Nazi-style behavior demonstrated by Ukrainian nationalist battalions and is "shedding the veil that concealed its Nazi roots and instincts": "Germany has grown nostalgic for Nazi emblems and practices, which are now being displayed by the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian nationalist battalions."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who keeps on repeating accusations against Russia over Bucha, is a "good disciple of Goebbels": "When Mr. Wadephul says again that Bucha is a symbol of Russia’s terror against Ukraine, it means that he is a good disciple of Goebbels."

German officials’ rhetoric on historical issues and regarding events in Ukraine suggest that "we need to take a tougher stance against them."

The saying "a son doesn’t answer for his father" does not apply to Germany’s current leadership, who are seeking to justify the crimes of the Nazis and are beginning to employ the same criminal methods that their fathers and grandfathers used during World War II: "This means only one thing - that in such a situation, the sons do answer for what their fathers did."

Europe stands up against everything Russian

Europe keeps on creating problems as it has been doing for the past five centuries: "Europe started all the world wars. Europe began doing this even before World War I. Napoleon, too, rallied virtually all the European states of the time against Russia. Europe is constantly scheming."

European values equate to depriving Russians of their basic rights: "[European Commission President] Ursula [von der Leyen], who is called the fuhrer not for nothing, has many times said that we [Europeans] must be with Ukraine to the end, because Ukraine is dying fighting for European values. Putting two and two together, we can surmise that European values include a complete curtailment of the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people, including education, the media, culture, and more."

US’ participation in Ukrainian settlement

The implementation of the Alaska agreements would be the first stage in ending the conflict and would allow for the beginning of coordination on many other details around Ukraine: "This would be the most important stage, the first stage of ending the conflict that would allow us to begin agreeing on many other details, which are not a few."

US President Donald Trump has confirmed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Washington is ready to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis: "Yesterday, there was a telephone conversation between President Putin and President Trump. They discussed this topic. President Trump has generally confirmed that he is interested in helping to find a just solution, a long-term solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

"Let's see now what exactly, what specific steps the United States will take. In particular, we still expect that the agreement reached by the two presidents on August 15 last year in Anchorage, Alaska, will be implemented."

Europe’s stance on Ukraine

Russia hopes that the United States will make Ukraine peace a priority and not allow Europe to take the lead on the issue, because they don't have a good grasp of the situation: "I hope that the United States, which has advanced a lot of useful initiatives under President [Donald] Trump, will keep the Ukrainian issue in focus and will not leave it to the Europeans so that they can keep on hatching their absolutely unrealistic plans. Especially ahead of the upcoming Group of Seven summit in France."

The Europeans sought to persuade Trump to move away from implementing the agreements reached in Alaska: "The Europeans are playing a largely negative role here. Immediately after Alaska, they rushed to Washington in a large group and began steadily and consistently persuading President Trump to abandon the course he himself had proposed and which President [Vladimir] Putin endorsed during the summit in Anchorage."

Moscow bears no illusions that Europe can now do anything useful for the Ukrainian settlement: "I have no illusions that Europe, in its current configuration, can do anything useful. I have no doubt that they will seek to do a lot of harm to efforts to resolve the situation fairly."

All issues are now being resolved by the Russian military on the front lines due to Western countries’ failure to fulfill their obligations and the European Union’s sabotage of the Alaska agreements: "President Putin stressed that under these circumstances, everything is decided on the front lines by our military, on whom the entire country is pinning its hopes."

Zelensky’s actions

Vladimir Zelensky feels that he has utter impunity and wants to show off how tough he is: "It seems to me that he now feels completely immune from punishment and wants to take advantage of the current situation to show how tough he is."

Middle East

Trump has been primarily preoccupied with the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz for about six months: "God willing, the agreement they are announcing will be implemented."

Moscow hopes that the agreements between Tehran and Washington "will materialize": "Hopefully, the signing will take place this week."