Hainan sets criteria for highly qualified foreign specialists

HAIKOU, September 23. /TASS/. China's Hainan established criteria for identifying highly qualified foreign professionals who are in demand at the free trade port on the island, reported Xinhua.

The pilot criteria that will be applied in 2020-2024 are based on an analysis of demand on the labor market, and the salary level is taken as a basis. According to these criteria, foreign specialists with an annual salary of at least 300,000 yuan (about $44,300) on the local market will be classified as highly qualified personnel.

In spring, the provincial administration issued a statement proposing some 30,000 vacancies on the island to highly skilled foreign specialists. The applicants' CVs were available online until April 30. Those were vacancies provided by the local government, as well as public and private enterprises, in particular, in such areas as modern services, tourism and high technology. These areas account for up to 60% of the total number of the jobs offered on the market.

The province's highly qualified personnel will be also required to work in industrial parks, which play a huge role in promoting the free trade port project.

The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development on June, 1. In accordance with the plan, the Hainan province will be turned into a special customs zone. The country’s government intends in general to wrap up the creation of the free trade port on the island by 2025: by this time the island should acquire a system to ensure free trade and investments.

By 2035, the free trade port and its model will become more solid. By this time, Hainan intends to ensure the freedom of trade and investments, trans-border movement of capital, people and shipping.