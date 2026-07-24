Sber to launch digital depository for cryptocurrency trading by December 1, 2026

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Sber will build the infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading and launch a digital depository by December 1, 2026, First Deputy Chairman of the bank’s Executive Board Alexander Vedyakhin told TASS.

"Sber welcomes the adoption of the law regulating the cryptocurrency market. It is an important step toward establishing the crypto asset market in Russia. Sber consistently participated in consultations with the Bank of Russia on the draft law in order to strike a balance between the interests of the state, investor protection, and market development. <…> Sber plans to build the necessary infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading and launch a digital depository by December 1, 2026," Vedyakhin said.

He recalled that Sber already has successful experience working with digital assets and building the necessary infrastructure. Since 2022, the bank has been included in the register of information system operators and has actively participated in the development of the digital financial assets (DFA) market. Since 2025, the bank has offered qualified investors structured bonds and DFAs linked to bitcoin and ether, as well as cryptocurrency baskets. In December 2025, Sber successfully completed a pilot project involving cryptocurrency-backed lending, with the primary goal of testing the technological aspects of working with this type of collateral.