Putin reviews Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin is reviewing the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day on Sunday.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov reported to Putin about the readiness for the naval parade.

The parade formation on the Neva River includes 18 combat ships and vessels, including the anti-saboteur boats Nakhimovets, Yunarmeyets Belomorya, P-429, Yunarmeyets Baltiki, P-461, P-462, Valery Fedyanin and Yunarmeyets Dagestana, the amphibious assault boat Aleksei Barinov with the botik (small boat) of Peter the Great and the amphibious assault boat Ivan Pasko, the minesweeper RT-57, the mine countermeasures ship Aleksandr Obukhov, the minesweeper Pavel Khenov, the missile corvettes Odintsovo and Zelyonoy Dol and two Mangust-class high-speed patrol boats.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade is taking place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day on July 25 this year (the event is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July). This year, the Russian Navy is celebrating its 325h anniversary.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade will involve over 50 combat ships, vessels, submarines and windjammers and about 4,000 personnel. About 50 aircraft will take part in the naval parade’s flyover. The parade is being held without spectators due to the tense epidemiological situation.