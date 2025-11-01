China, Russia steadily expanding cooperation in new areas — vice premier

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. China and Russia are confidently expanding bilateral cooperation in new areas such as aerospace and artificial intelligence, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang said.

"Enterprises from both countries interact with each other on market and commercial principles; we promote the localization of our products in Russia in areas such as automotive, computer, and equipment manufacturing," he said at the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation. "This has become an example of our successful bilateral cooperation. At the same time, cooperation is steadily expanding in new areas, such as aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital economy, environmentally friendly mining, and healthcare," the official added.

The sphere of the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation continues not only to expand, but also to deepen, Ding Xuexiang noted.