Trump slams UN for not doing enough to settle conflicts, including in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has slammed the United Nations of not doing enough to settle conflicts, including the one in Ukraine.

He hailed the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that "The United States of America, as always, was proud to help."

"With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped over the last eleven months, EIGHT, perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them, including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.