Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided to recall a number of career diplomats holding senior positions from nearly 30 foreign missions, the Associated Press news agency reported, citing unnamed State Department officials.

According to its information, the heads of 29 US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January.

The news agency noted that these diplomats took up their posts under the administration of the 46th US President Joe Biden. The largest number of ambassadors are being recalled from Africa, where heads of US diplomatic missions in 13 countries have received termination notices. In Asia, the Trump administration is recalling ambassadors from six countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines.

In the Middle East, high-ranking American diplomats in Algeria and Egypt have also received termination notices. These personnel changes will also affect US embassies in Armenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Slovakia. According to the Associated Press, the recalled diplomats will have to return to Washington, where they may receive new appointments if they wish.

On July 11, the news agency reported that the State Department had begun mass layoffs, involving the reduction of 1,300 employees. These layoffs are part of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to reorganize the department, aiming to save money and make ideological adjustments.