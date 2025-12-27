Tu-214 to be produced step by step after all modifications are completed by 2026

KAZAN, December 27. /TASS/. Securing certification for the modified standard design of the Tu-214 aircraft marks a significant milestone toward full-scale serial production. Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov announced that, following the completion of all necessary modifications. Mass production is scheduled to commence gradually by 2026.

"Obtaining this certificate paves the way for the full-scale serial production of the Tu-214 aircraft," Alikhanov stated. "With the support of our department, the enterprise has undergone extensive modernization and technical re-equipment." He highlighted that a new machining center has been established and commissioned, a fuselage assembly facility has been built and put into operation, and technical upgrades across all production stages are nearing completion. Additionally, three logistics centers for storing metal and purchased components are close to finalization. "These measures will enable us to increase the production capacity of the Tu-214, with serial manufacturing planned to begin in stages after all modifications are finalized by 2026," he emphasized.

Earlier on Saturday, the updated Tu-214 received approval for a major redesign of its standard configuration. The aircraft successfully passed comprehensive certification tests, with all imported equipment, materials, and components replaced by domestically produced equivalents.

Alikhanov noted that all critical systems of the Tu-214 have been replaced with new domestic technology. "In essence, we didn't merely substitute imported components - we developed and validated an entirely new suite of domestic equipment, including advanced safety systems. The operability of nearly two dozen components has been confirmed, encompassing radio communications, flight control, navigation systems, and, most notably, the first domestically developed collision avoidance system and ground proximity warning system," he explained.