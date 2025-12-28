MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The European Union makes no secret of its plans to prepare for war with Russia and Brussels has become the main obstacle to peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"After a new administration came to power in the United States, Europe and the European Union emerged as the main obstacles to peace," Lavrov stated. "They are making no secret of the fact that they are getting ready to fight it out with Russia on the battlefield."

"The other day, there was an effort to force the European Union to approve a decision for handing over Russia’s foreign exchange reserves to the Vladimir Zelensky regime. This effort failed," Russia’s top diplomat added.