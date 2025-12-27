MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The city of Kupyansk is under the control of the 6th guards combined arms army of Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"We are firmly holding, have held and will continue to hold our positions in the city," a company commander, call sign Uranus, stated in a video, with another commander, call sign Colossus, reporting no Ukrainian forces near the Kupyansk milk canning plant, and a third, call sign Granit, confirming his personnel are successfully executing tasks.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian military aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk in the past 24 hours, struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military with Kinzhal missiles and hit production sites for attack drones used by the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 districts.

Units of Battlegroup Center have inflicted damage on the Azov special forces brigade over the past 24 hours, while Russian air defense systems shot down 78 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense ministry reported.

The Ukrainian military lost approximately 1,210 servicemen in the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone: up to 180 soldiers were eliminated in Battlegroup North’s zone of responsibility, up to 200 were eliminated in Battlegroup West’s zone of responsibility; up to 115 were eliminated in Battlegroup South’s zone of responsibility, over 440 were eliminated in Battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility, over 220 were eliminated in Battlegroup East’s zone of responsibility and up to 55 were eliminated in Battlegroup Dnepr’s zone of responsibility.