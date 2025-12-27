{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Kupyansk under control of Battlegroup West — Russian defense ministry

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The city of Kupyansk is under the control of the 6th guards combined arms army of Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"We are firmly holding, have held and will continue to hold our positions in the city," a company commander, call sign Uranus, stated in a video, with another commander, call sign Colossus, reporting no Ukrainian forces near the Kupyansk milk canning plant, and a third, call sign Granit, confirming his personnel are successfully executing tasks.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

Russian troops repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian military aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk in the past 24 hours, struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military with Kinzhal missiles and hit production sites for attack drones used by the Ukrainian army, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 districts.

Units of Battlegroup Center have inflicted damage on the Azov special forces brigade over the past 24 hours, while Russian air defense systems shot down 78 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours, the Russian defense ministry reported.

The Ukrainian military lost approximately 1,210 servicemen in the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone: up to 180 soldiers were eliminated in Battlegroup North’s zone of responsibility, up to 200 were eliminated in Battlegroup West’s zone of responsibility; up to 115 were eliminated in Battlegroup South’s zone of responsibility, over 440 were eliminated in Battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility, over 220 were eliminated in Battlegroup East’s zone of responsibility and up to 55 were eliminated in Battlegroup Dnepr’s zone of responsibility.

Military operation in Ukraine
Russia's defense industry
Special op experience, work of defense industry sector: Putin's statements
The president noted that the Russian defense-industrial complex is operating steadily, providing the armed forces with the necessary equipment
Russian car market to decline by 19% in 2025 — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov said the market volume is about 1.45 mln vehicles across all segments
Russian army destroys Ukraine's underground bunkers in Zaporozhye Region
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the seizure of Gulyaipole would pave the way for the liberation of the entire Zaporozhye Region
Russia would like to see friendly Ukraine, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov did not rule out that Ukraine can be a sovereign state post the conflict
West's policy on Ukraine rules out peaceful coexistence with Russia — German expert
Werner Patzelt emphasized that regardless of the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, Russia "will not cease to be part of European geography and geopolitics"
Russia-US agree to maintain dialogue on Ukraine after Dmitriev’s trip to Miami — Kremlin
Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place in Miami on December 20 and 21
Niger bans issuing visas to US citizens — agency
According to the sources, the measure is based on the principle of reciprocity
Nigerian TV says US strike aimed at IS hits area that hasn't seen terrorists in decade
There is currently no confirmed information regarding casualties among either civilians or militants
Google plans to move obsolete servers out of Russia — RBC
The case in point are the servers used as part of the Google Global Cache system that expedites the content delivery for users
Silver price hits record high
By 1:14 a.m. GMT, the value of silver accelerated its growth to $75.235 per troy ounce
IN BRIEF: Russia’s key foreign policy results of 2025 summarized in statements from MFA
Unfriendly nations had to acknowledge that it is impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
End of war in Ukraine to have positive impact on Moldova — former president
Igor Dodon highlighted recent warnings from Western officials, noting that Moldova has faced increasing scrutiny
Russia plans to upgrade nuclear triad through 2036 — Kremlin
The state arms program is a long-term planning document that stipulates developing, producing and maintaining the combat readiness of armaments, military and special equipment
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces kept destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Syrian Foreign Ministry condemns Homs mosque blast as attempt to undermine stability
According to the ministry, Damascus holds "a firm position in its fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations"
Russian diplomat talks Ukrainian conflict settlement with Turkish ambassador — MFA
According to the statement, the parties also discussed key issues of mutual interest, regarding the international and regional agendas
African Union condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
"The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the African Union’s unwavering commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia," Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said
AZAL plane incident doesn't crash Moscow-Baku dialogue — top Azerbaijani diplomat
According to the minister, the meeting between Presidents Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of the CIS heads of State in Dushanbe on October 9 marked a major step toward normalizing bilateral relations
Russia develops Yunost-82 unmanned sub able to circumnavigate the globe
According to expert Dmitry Kuzyakin, the boat’s speed is equal to the speed of the ocean currents
Deployment of Oreshnik was response to West’s aggressive moves — Belarus' defense minister
Only time will reveal how this will influence the broader situation, Viktor Khrenin added
Press review: Zelensky peace plan is no-go for Russia and Trump puts on peacemaker hat
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 25th
Russian electricity exports may slightly drop this year — Inter RAO
Kazakhstan and Mongolia are traditional destinations of Russian electricity supplies in recent years, the energy major noted
Those who expect to defeat Russia in open conflict deeply mistaken — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, politicians who make such statements are either forgetting or deliberately pretending not to notice that it is nothing but an attempt to defeat a nuclear power
West does not believe Ukraine can win without external assistance — United Russia official
Andrey Klimov believes that even with ongoing Western assistance, Ukraine will not achieve its military objectives
Trump says he expects to speak with Putin soon
The US leader also said he expects to hold a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky this weekend
Somaliland says ready to boost ties with Israel after recognition of independence
"Somaliland welcomes and appreciates Israel’s historic and principled decision to recognize its sovereignty and independence," the self-proclaimed republic said in a statement
NATO countries really preparing for war, not bluffing — top Belarusian defense official
According to Viktor Khrenin, this is evidenced by infrastructure being built in countries neighboring Belarus, the numerous drills and training sessions being conducted, and the modernization of seaports and airfields for the delivery of weapons
DPRK leader sends New Year greetings to Russian president — KCNA
"On behalf of the government of the DPRK and the Korean people, I extend the warmest and sincerest greeting of best wishes to you and, through you, to the government of the Russian Federation and the fraternal Russian people on the occasion of the New Year 2026," Kim Jong Un said
US combat drones attack Nigeria’s Sokoto State — TV
According to the Punch newspaper, a missile strike targeted the village of Offa in Kwara State some 500 kilometers from Sokoto
Over 200,000 personnel desert from Ukrainian army in 2025
Kiev currently characterizes the strength of its armed forces at about 800,000
Russian cars production estimated at 750,000 in 2025 — First Deputy PM
According to the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat, production of cars in Russia lost 12.6% to 591,000 units in January - November 2025
Moscow-Tokyo relations crucial for global security — Japanese MP
Muneo Suzuki also noted that ties between Japan and Russia are important for the national interests of both nations
Almost all Ukrainian brigade deserts — Russia’s security forces
The source said there are quite a lot of units in the Ukrainian army that did not meet expectations of the command
Customs transfer $73.3 bln to Russian budget
The target is 97% delivered for the time being, the press service of the customs authority said
Trump sees good chance for resolving Ukrainian conflict
According to the New York Post, the US leader is optimistic about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement during his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on Sunday
Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.7% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics
The turnover had an uptick by 8.2% in annual terms to 377.2 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) this November, Russian Federal State Statistics Service reported
US urges Yemen conflict sides to show restraint — Department of State
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed US support to diplomatic efforts of its partners in the region - the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia
Zelensky to call referendum for Trump’s plan if he is not satisfied — Axios
Vladimir Zelensky plans to agree on a framework agreement with the US leader to end the conflict
Zelensky works for MI6, Russian official believes
According to Andrey Klimov, in the first months of the special military operation, there was a real chance to end the conflict through political and diplomatic means
Putin notes multiple growth in production of weapons in demand in special operation zone
"The production of armored vehicles has increased by 2.2 times, of light armored vehicles (infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers) by 3.7 times, and military aircraft by 4.6 times," the Russian president said
Sweden better apologize for detaining Russia's Adler vessel — Foreign Ministry
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Swedish customs and law enforcement agencies, including security services, continued their so-called inspection
Syrian Interior Ministry reports eight fatalities in Homs mosque explosion
No radical group has so far declared responsibility for the attack
Russian GDP up 1% in 11M 2025 — Economy Ministry
In November, the GDP was 0.1% above the last-year level after 1.6% in October, the ministry said
German customs involved in legal arbitrariness against Russians — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, Germany has de facto been turned into a territory of lawlessness for people of a certain nationality, in this case, citizens of Russia
Russia’s retail trade turnover up 2.5% YOY in 11M 2025 — statistics
Retail sales in November 2025 gained 3.3% annually to 5.22 trillion rubles ($66.1 bln)
All car plants left by foreigners to be launched by summer 2026 — First Deputy PM
Authorities expect that the volume of the Russian car market will grow to 2.5 mln by 2030, Denis Manturov added
Ukrainian army pulls forces toward key cities in Donbass — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the Ukrainian military was building fortifications and preparing a line of defense in these areas
Silver prices set new record on Comex today
The precious metal prices gained 8.86% to record-breaking $78.035 per Troy ounce
Russia rescued Ukrainians abandoned by Kiev in Sumy Region — human rights commissioner
Russian troops brought them to a safe place in Belgorod
Russian troops to isolate large Ukrainian logistics center after liberating Kosovtsevo
As a result of active combat operations, conditions have been created for blocking a large enemy logistics center and up to a platoon of manpower of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade and 33rd separate assault regiment
Moldova could help stabilize gas supplies to Transnistria — ex-Moldovan president
According to Igor Dodon, the pro-Western government in Chisinau is not interested in overcoming the energy crisis in Transnistria
Japanese MP, who visits Moscow, notes Russia’s might
"A year and four months have passed since I last visit Moscow, but, looking at the [New Year] illumination all over the city it’s hard to believe that there is war nearby," Muneo Suzuki said
Belarus designates combat patrol areas for Oreshnik missiles — senior military official
According to Pavel Muraveiko, work to coordinate combat crews’ actions is currently underway
Zelensky says US has proposed 15-year settlement agreements
In his words, there are some "technical things" that need to be further discussed
Energy System of East sets absolute power consumption record
Power consumption totaled 8,295 MW
Russian man wins over $400,000 in lottery after guessing every number wrong
The family plans to use the prize to buy an apartment
West uses sanctions to cling to fading dominance — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that unilateral coercive measures represent a serious obstacle to establishing a just and equitable multipolar world order
Unemployment in Russia falls to 2.1% in November, statistics service says
In November, 1.6 million people aged 15 and older were classified as unemployed
Talks with US on Ukraine result-oriented, Moscow not backing down from its position — MFA
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the understanding that has developed in Anchorage is being implemented through contacts
European leaders, Zelensky, Trump to hold phone call on December 27 — Reuters
According to his information, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also take part in the discussion
Russia open to contacts, but Europe is not interested in that — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, political contacts between the sides are maintained but this in not done publicly
The Cure’s member Perry Bamonte dies aged 65
The musician "passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the British band said
France looks to reinforce Kiev’s army with four PMCs — Russian administration in Kharkov
Recruitment offices for the four PMCs will be established in nine French cities
Trump threatens Democrats with 'last Christmas' in light of Epstein case
The US leader also noted that Democrats will "have a lot of explaining to do" when their involvement in US financier scandal becomes known
Defense industry operating steadily, supplying everything necessary to army — Putin
At the same time, weapons are being supplied "both to the units involved in the special military operation and to the armed forces as a whole," the Russian president added
US says more progress reached on Ukraine in two weeks than in year — news outlet
Axios' source said that Washington is ready to submit a document to the US Senate for ratification that will outline security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO Article 5
Liberation of Kosovtsevo brings area of over 23 sq km under control — security forces
Guardsmen of the 37th Brigade of the 36th Army of the Battlegroup East advanced 4 km inland and 6 km along the front on the western bank of the Gaichur River
Submerged car retrieved from river in Russia’s Yakutia, child’s body found inside
According to the Yakutia Health Ministry, five victims were hospitalized with frostbite following the incident
Trump receives box of red caviar from Russia's Far East
The caviar reportedly made such a "strong impression" on Steve Witkoff that he was given an entire box to deliver to President Trump
Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian seas
Su-33 fighter jets of the Russian Navy escorted the long-range bombers
KVN drones destroy Ukrainian equipment worth two German armies — Ushkuynik
According to CEO Alexey Chadayev, after the invasion of the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian armed forces "were unable to carry out a single successful attack with the mass use of mechanized military equipment"
'Coalition of the willing' to discuss Ukrainian settlement in January — newspaper
These discussions are to take place after the meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump
Sales on main Russian e-commerce platforms up 30% — First Deputy PM
The trade segment in Russia is constantly evolving on account of robotization and digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence, Denis Manturov said
Senior Russian diplomat rejects deadlines for resolving Ukraine conflict as inappropriate
No artificial deadlines will help here, Sergey Ryabkov said
Belarus will judge US security policy by concrete actions — defense ministry official
"Actions speak louder than words," Pavel Muraveiko
Last of world-famous Dionne quintuplets dies at age 91 — New York Times
According to its information, Dion passed away on December 26 in a hospital
Kiev’s settlement plan differs from one Russia, US working on — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said it is necessary to conduct an in-depth analysis of the results of the meetings in Florida
Kiev steps up attacks on Russia using NATO arms — military expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that Kiev had intensified the number of strikes against Russia using NATO-supplied weapons due to increased ammunition deliveries from alliance countries
Russia, US close to settling Ukraine conflict, final push needed — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that it "depends on the other side's political will, especially since Kiev and its sponsors, particularly in the EU, who are not interested in an agreement, have redoubled their efforts to torpedo it"
US currently has no plans to recognize Somaliland — Trump
The move includes establishing full-fledged diplomatic relations, sending ambassadors and opening embassies
Zelensky's address demonstrates intent to prolong conflict — Duma member
As Leonid Ivlev stressed, the rhetoric from the Kiev regime does not advance peace negotiations
Russia has plan in place in case frozen assets are seized — Novak
It will be implemented if such cases arise, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Trump says Zelensky’s peace plan means nothing without his approval — Politico
"So we’ll see what he’s got," the US leader said
Putin discusses AI development with Russian Security Council members
The Russian leader pays serious attention to the topic of artificial intelligence
EU loan to Kiev won’t hinder Russia's strengthening of its position — senior diplomat
EU countries decided to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in 2026-2027
Israeli artillery shells eastern areas in Syria’s al-Quneitra — agency
No information about casualties among civilians was immediately available
Ukrainian government may declassify data on uranium reserves
"At this point, only the information on uranium and uranium ore reserves remains classified," the head of Ukraine’s National Extractive Industries Association of Ukraine, Ksenia Orinchak, said
Ukrainian soldiers ignore pressure to celebrate Catholic Christmas — military expert
According to Adnrey Marochko, the majority of Ukrainian servicemen continue to consider rescheduling of the Christian holiday an act of blasphemy
Russian forces destroy company of Ukrainian soldiers by FAB bomb in Dnepropetrovsk area
The Ukrainian military is trying to evacuate the wounded and dead personnel from the site of the strike and work is underway to clear the debris
South Korea asks UN chief to visit North Korea — agency
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac met with the UN chief in New York on December 18 to discuss cooperation between South Korea and the United Nations, as well as regional problems
Russian detained in Donetsk for inciting murder of military personnel, strikes on Moscow
It has been established that she proactively established contact with representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram and, on their assignment, carried out photography of Russian military equipment
Russian football chief Dyukov says outgoing year 2025 was success for national teams
This year, the Russian men’s national team played 10 friendly matches winning six of them, lost another one and finished three more in a draw
Rutte pushes back against idea that EU can only rely on itself for defense
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recalled decisions made at the NATO summit in The Hague this summer, where alliance members agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035
Russia supplies another batch of Su-30SM2 fighters to Belarus — Defense Ministry
Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Chief of Aviation Colonel Alexander Belyaev said these aircraft will soon undergo technical inspection at the air base
Russia harvested 139.4 mln tons of grain in 2025
Grain threshing gained 10.7% year on year
Risk of nuclear conflict not eliminated, Russia ready to negotiate — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that contacts with the US now intensified, "there is a businesslike, substantive conversation, but great efforts are needed to move further away from this edge"
Putin holds meeting on state armament programs, defense industry development
The event took place in the Kremlin
Authorities discussing establishment of Islamic bank in Russia — lawmaker
Anatoly Aksakov said that he expects this work to be completed next year
Israel recognizes Somaliland as independent state — Netanyahu
The prime minister's office added that Israel "plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy"
Putin thanks Russian emergencies ministry personnel working in special operation zone
"Under fire, you restore critical infrastructure, deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians, and clear areas of explosive hazards," the president said
