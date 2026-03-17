US intelligence warned of risk of Iran striking Arab countries — Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. Before the operation against Iran, US military intelligence repeatedly warned its leadership of the high risk of retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Republic against targets in Arab countries in the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing White House sources.

President Donald Trump previously stated that Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait came as a "surprise" to the US. However, US intelligence warned not only of strikes by the Islamic Republic but also of the risks of closing the Strait of Hormuz, with all the negative consequences for the global economy. The White House apparently ignored this information, the agency believes. So, the US administration did not order diplomatic staff to depart from several regional embassies until after the air strikes began, according to Reuters.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.