Guterres says terrorists learn to new technologies

UN, June 29. /TASS/. Terrorists around the world are actively using new technologies to recruit and receive funds, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Terrorists of all stripes are adapting. New technologies make it easier for them to finance and recruit. Terrorists have grown adept at exploiting emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and unmanned weapons," he said at the 4th high-level conference of heads of counterterrorism agencies of the world organization member countries.

"But technology also offers powerful tools to detect threats early, stop the flow of illicit assets, and understand pathways to terrorist radicalization."