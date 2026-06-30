LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes killed more than 40 Russians, including two children, and injured another 285, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 327 civilians were affected by Ukrainian shelling. Of those, 285 were injured, including nine minors, and 42 were killed, including two minors. <...> The highest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod and Voronezh Regions, the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," he said.

Miroshnik noted that 72% of the total number of casualties – 237 people – were injured or killed as a result of attacks by Ukrainian strike drones.

According to the diplomat, the enemy used drones to remotely plant mines in Russia. "In the Bryansk Region, three workers were injured when an explosive device detonated at a manufacturing plant in the village of Nizhneye. In the Belgorod Region, a man was killed in the village of Ploskoye," he listed.

Miroshnik emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces attacked medical facilities and emergency vehicles as well. "In the Kherson Region, a Ukrainian FPV drone deliberately attacked an ambulance, killing the female paramedic who was in the driver's seat and seriously injuring the driver. In the Zaporozhye Regions, a drone attack damaged the Vasilyevskaya Central District Hospital," he pointed out.

According to the diplomat, the enemy fired more than 5,100 munitions of various types at Russian regions over the week.