Refineries operating at maximum capacity, Russian market becoming saturated with fuel

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Oil refineries in Russia are operating at maximum capacity to ensure the necessary fuel volumes, with the market becoming saturated with petroleum products, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh, the government reported.

"It was noted that oil refineries are operating at maximum capacity to ensure the necessary fuel volumes, and the market is becoming saturated with petroleum products," according to the report published by the cabinet.

All major suppliers are carrying out seaborne shipments of diesel and gasoline to the Kaliningrad Region, the report said.

Earlier, Novak instructed regions to improve the efficiency of fuel resource distribution and continue monitoring the local price situation.