WASHINGTON, June 30. /TASS/. Waging wars in other countries has become a large-scale, profitable business for the US defense industry and a number of US institutions that support it, former US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

"It seems like war never ends, does it? Well, it's because war is a business. That's really the dirty truth of all of this," she noted, commenting on the campaign against Iran and statements by US administration officials about their intention to then shift their focus to Cuba. "That's what I learned in Washington. I learned that there will probably never be an end to war because without war, the companies that have the defense contracts can't continue to sell their weapons - and their latest, greatest designs of drones, and airplanes, and bombs, and all types of weapons," Taylor-Greene said. "And that's really what a lot of these wars are about - using up old ammunition so that the United States government can buy the new ammunition <...> that these companies are producing," the former lawmaker believes.

Taylor-Greene stressed that the American military-industrial complex and its lobbyists, along with their donors, are incredibly influential. She described this industry as a true evil. Taylor-Greene also lamented the significant influence that the American defense industry and its lobbyists exert on the work of Congress.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded figures and allies of the current US leader, who also represents the US Republican Party. Taylor Greene is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement. MAGA (Make America Great Again) was Trump’s main political slogan in the 2016 election and has since become firmly established in the US lexicon. However, several months ago, the US president severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of Washington’s military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.