Russian forces strike drone storage facility in Kharkov

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces used Geran drones to strike a logistical center in Kharkiv storing drones that were used for attacks deep into Russian territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of reconnaissance operations, units of the Russian armed forces identified that buildings of the Megasklad logistical center in Kharkiv were actively used for transportation and storage of long-range UAVs and spare parts. Reconnaissance data indicated that the Ukrainian regime planned to use drones stored at Megasklad for strikes deep into Russian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

"A drone unit of the Russian armed forces delivered a high-precision strike on the facility with the use of the Geran-5 ‘Seeker’ UAV," the statement reads.

As a result of the strike, the warehouse caught fire with flames rising to an altitude of over 70 meters.

Secondary detonations were detected at the facility, which confirmed that the premises of Megasklad were used for military purposes in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces.