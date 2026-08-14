Lavrov to discuss 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thai foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, opening talks with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, proposed discussing plans for the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"At the beginning of next year, we will mark the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Let’s try to outline the main areas of preparation for this important occasion today so that we can mark it properly," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov noted that Thailand is Russia’s oldest partner in Southeast Asia. "We are interested in strengthening our relations across a wide range of areas, from trade, economic ties and investment to humanitarian ties, which also have a long history. We traditionally work closely on foreign policy issues, particularly those concerning the Asia-Pacific region, which has been a driver of global economic growth for many years and where major geopolitical developments are unfolding that impact international security," he said.