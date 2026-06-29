Finland lifting its ban on nukes requires Russian response, diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Finland’s move to lift the ban on nuclear weapons will require an additional response in political and military-technical terms from Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on a recent measure in which the Russian diplomat said Helsinki cemented its readiness to join NATO’s nuclear deterrence as the Finnish parliament voted 125 to 61 to lift the country’s ban on nuclear weapons, she said, "The results of the vote represent both bright and unflattering victory of the blind Russophobia of the past few years over what we have always viewed as pragmatic sanity in Finland."

Zakharova lambasted the move as unfounded, given repeated statements from leading Finnish politicians and relevant agencies in the Nordic country that Russia does not pose a direct military threat to Finns. "And let nobody doubt that [response] measures will be taken timely and effectively. In this light, the Finnish people need to think whether this decision made by their elites will actually enhance security in Finland itself," she concluded.