MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have liberated the settlement of Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East moved deeper into enemy defenses, liberating the settlement of Pisantsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.

"The liberation of Pisantsy made it possible for units of Battlegroup East to take a tactically important area, significantly undermining Ukrainian defenses and creating conditions for the further steady advance of troops and expansion of the control zone in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry added.