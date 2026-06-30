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Russia-Africa trade exceeded $27 bln in 2025 — Lavrov

The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia and the countries of the continent continue to enrich their cooperation

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and African countries exceeded $27 bln in 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the continent exceeded $27 bln last year. It is growing at a rapid pace. But, of course, in absolute terms there is still room for growth," he said during a meeting of the Business Council under the Russian foreign minister.

The minister stressed that, in line with the decisions adopted at the Russia-Africa summits in Sochi in 2019 and St. Petersburg in 2023, Russia and the countries of the continent continue to enrich their cooperation with new substance. Among the unconditional priorities is the further qualitative strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation, he continued.

"We will continue to make use of all available opportunities to intensify cooperation in this area," Lavrov added.

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Foreign policySergey Lavrov
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