IN BRIEF: Putin comments on Russia’s strategic goals, security, Duma election

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is pushing ahead with its strategic plans, despite ill-wishers' attempts to hamper those, President Vladimir Putin said at a United Russia party congress on Sunday.

Russia is living through a crucial time, the head of state said, as he pledged that the security of the nation will be ensured.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian leader.

Russia ready to fight

Russia is living through a crucial time as the entire world, too, is undergoing a radical, systemic transformation, Putin maintained.

According to him, Russia is standing firm on its feet, as it defends its fundamental interests and "is ready to fight for them and our future, way of living, sovereign ideology, foundations, and living principles."

"Russia is under rude <…> and unprecedented pressure from Western elites. They have been unable to inflict a strategic defeat on us or win a victory on the battlefield," the president stated. "Nor are they succeeding in destabilizing the political situation," he added.

Attempts at getting rid of Russia as a global force that "has always stood in evil’s way" are currently being made, Putin said: "They are seeking to weaken us by any means, to get rid of us as a global force that has always stood in evil’s way. Nobody has ever managed to do so, and nobody will succeed in doing so in the future."

Kiev regime’s terrorism

"The [Kiev] regime is retreating along the entire line of engagement, and therefore it has resorted to openly terrorist activities," the Russian leader said, referring to deliberate attacks on civilians, and civilian infrastructure and the recruiting of perpetrators of sabotage and terrorist acts.

"The West has preferred to turn a blind eye to all this [Kiev’s terrorist attacks]. At the same time, it has been imposing new, unlawful sanctions on us," Putin said, as he noted that Russia has been resolutely fighting back against attempts to hamper its development.

Country’s security and development

The security of Russia and its citizens as well as the inviolability of Russian borders will be ensured, Putin told participants in the congress.

"We have enough forces and means and political will for that <…>. We will certainly ensure the security of our country and our citizens as well as the inviolability of our borders in a longer historical perspective," the Russian leader said.

Even as Russia has been adjusting some plans, based on the situation, Putin continued, "all strategically important development programs will certainly be implemented in full."

The Russian economy will be brought to a new technological level across all key areas, the head of state pledged: "We will continue to build residential housing and motor roads, create new high-wage jobs, support domestic businesses and the leading industries that guarantee Russia’s sovereignty and leading positions."

Parliamentary election

The election to the State Duma slated for September will be held "as scheduled and in strict compliance with law," the president said with confidence as he wished the United Russia party success in the vote.

The ruling United Russia party will nominate multiple young people, representatives of "a brilliant generation that the country has a right to be proud of," in the election next fall, Putin boasted.

Meanwhile, the Russian head of state called the servicemen taking part in the special military operation Russia’s true elite: "We should certainly create conditions so that these people who, as I have repeatedly stated, form the true elite of Russia can continue to serve the country -- in civilian spheres, in politics, in the economy, and as government and municipal officials.".