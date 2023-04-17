Over 200 foreigners sign army contracts in Moscow in 2023 — chief enlistment officer

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. More than 200 foreign nationals have signed contracts to join the Russian Armed Forces in Moscow since the beginning of the year, the city’s chief enlistment officer Maxim Loktev said on Monday.

"In accordance with the legislation, foreign nationals can also sign contracts with the Defense Ministry. There are such people and we are actively working with them. Since the beginning of the year, we have sent over 200 people, who aren’t Russian citizens but are active service members, to the Armed Forces," he said in a live broadcast hosted by the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.