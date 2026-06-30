Minibus overturns in Russia’s Altai region, five injured

BARNAUL, June 30. /TASS/. Five people, including two children, were injured when a minibus overturned near Biysk in Russia’s Altai Region, the local ambulance service reported.

"Five people were injured in the accident, including two children aged 8 and 12. Medical assistance was provided at the scene, and ambulance crews then transported the injured in moderate condition to a hospital," said Alexey Karnaukhov, head of the emergency medical service.

The minibus overturned on a federal highway near Biysk. Police are establishing the cause and circumstances of the accident.

Preliminary reports indicate there were eight people inside the minibus. The Altai Region Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.