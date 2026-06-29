Witkoff, Kushner to travel to Doha for talks with Iran this week — White House

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will fly to Doha to hold talks with Iranian representatives, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

"Iran has requested a meeting this week, so Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week," she told Fox News. Leavitt added that technical talks will also be held in Doha.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that US-Iran talks in the Qatari capital would take place on Tuesday.