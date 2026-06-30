India rejects media reports about Chinese army’s intervention into its border state

NEW DELHI, June 30. /TASS/. India has dismissed media reports alleging that the People’s Liberation Army’s units infiltrated the northern Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh and set up military camps there, the Indian Army Headquarters’ statement released to reporters reads.

"We have seen some media reports alleging a recent People’s Liberation Army’s intervention and establishment of military camps in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are false and completely baseless," the statement reads.

Earlier, Nah Welfare Society, a public organization in the state of Arunachal Pradesh representing interests of the Nah tribe, had reported an alleged Chinese military advance in the state’s Taksing Circle. According to the organization, in recent years, Chinese units have allegedly occupied part of traditional grazing, hunting and agricultural lands of local residents along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates India and China in the Himalayas.

In May, New Delhi and Beijing conducted the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in China’s capital and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in ensuring stability along the LAC between the two countries. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized that the regular interaction at the level of Indian and Chinese military commands, as well as the disengagement of troops at the border help maintaining peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control.

The border between China and India in the Himalayas remains undefined; they are separated by the Line of Actual Control, which remains a source of tensions for decades. The most recent significant escalation in this region occurred in May 2020, when clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese troops in the mountainous region of Ladakh. Beijing and New Delhi deployed 50,000 soldiers and officers, along with heavy artillery, tanks and aircraft there. On October 23, 2024, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi held their first bilateral meeting in nearly five years at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Then China and India disengaged their troops from the Depsang and Demchok sectors in eastern Ladakh.