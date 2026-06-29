German police identify Stade shooting suspect as 45-year-old man of Turkish descent

BERLIN, June 29. /TASS/. The main suspect in the deadly shooting at a welfare facility in the German city of Stade is a 45-year-old man with Turkish roots, head of the Luneburg Police Directorate Kathrin Schuol has told reporters.

"What I can say about the culprit is that he is a 45-year-old man, born in Germany and permanently residing in the Hannover area. He has Turkish roots," she said, adding that the police previously knew of him, but he was not considered a danger to the public.

"The murder weapon has been seized by the police," she added.

According to the police chief, "all the victims were employees of the social welfare facility or of child protective services."

Schuol also said that a child custody dispute involving the suspect’s three-months-old girl, who was staying at the facility with her mother, could be a possible motive for the attack. The baby and the woman were not harmed in the incident.