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Earthquake in Venezuela

Venezuela's earthquake death toll exceeds 1,700

5,034 people were injured

CARACAS, June 30. /TASS/. The death toll from the June 24 earthquake in Venezuela has exceeded 1,700, National Assembly Chairman Jorge Rodriguez reported on his Telegram channel.

According to figures he released, 1,719 people were killed and 5,034 others were injured.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring between 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude were recorded about 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in Venezuela's Yaracuy state.

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Venezuela
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