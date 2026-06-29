Russian artillery crew destroys Ukraine’s heavy drone command post in Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A D-30 howitzer artillery crew destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the town of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Reconnaissance units reports that a Baba Yaga drone has landed, and operators rushed to fetch it. We received the coordinates. It took three shots to destroy the enemy’s drone command post," the ministry quoted as saying howitzer artillery battalion commander with the call sign 'Stazher' of the Battlegroup West’s 19th Tank Regiment. "This was done online. We have monitored everything in real time, every explosion, every hit. Everything was obliterated."

He added that the artillery is supporting the advancing Russian assault detachments. The operation is complicated by the fact that some civilians still remain in the area, and they are taking shelter in basements. However, Stazher said that artillery crews are being informed about where civilians are hiding, and are trying to work with caution.