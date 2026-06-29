Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 2.84% to 2,350.43 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.92% to 952.28 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 11 kopecks to 11.37 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates at 77-79 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.2-11.6 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan, and the MOEX Index at 2,250-2,350 points on Tuesday.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index at 2,250-2,350 points on June 30. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 76-78 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 87-89 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.3-11.8 rubles range.