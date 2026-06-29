Over 100 streets, ten villages in Sevastopol without power — governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 29. /TASS/. More than 100 streets and over ten villages in Sevastopol have been cut off from power due to an accident that occurred outside the region, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Max messenger.

"At the command of the dispatcher of the Black Sea RDU (branch of the United Energy System), temporary power restrictions have been introduced in Sevastopol. This measure is necessary. It is necessary to keep the grid network from overloading outside our region to prevent an accident in the entire power system. The power supply is limited until 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT)," he said.

Razvozhayev asked the townspeople to meet the temporary difficulties with understanding and, if possible, reduce the load on the network and not use electrical appliances that require a lot of power.