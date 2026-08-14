Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 287

BUENOS AIRES, August 14. /TASS/. At least 287 people have died in an earthquake in Colombia, while 378 others remain missing, the disaster risk management agency said.

"287 people died, 3,975 were injured, 378 remain missing and 354 were rescued," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck near the town of San Jose del Palmar in Colombia’s western Choco Department on August 10. The earthquake destroyed 12,828 homes and damaged 73,455 buildings, according to official figures. The previous death toll stood at 281.