Ukraine shells Novaya Kakhovka district of Kherson Region more than 460 times over week

GENICHESK, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine carried out more than 460 strikes on the Kherson Region's Novaya Kakhovka urban district from June 22-28, wounding three civilians, said acting head of the Novaya Kakhovka city district Vladimir Oganesov.

"During the period from June 22, 2026 to June 28, 2026, more than 460 attacks were recorded in the territory of the city district of Novaya Kakhovka. Three unexploded UAVs and ammunition were found. The territory of the district has been cleared. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling," he wrote on Max messenger.

Two non-residential buildings, an apartment building, an outbuilding, as well as electricity and gas supply systems were damaged.