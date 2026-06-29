Iran, China unlikely to be thrilled about creation of Trump Route in Armenia — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The implementation of the Trump Route project in Armenia faces uncertain prospects: Iran is unlikely to be thrilled about the US presence on its borders, nor would China be satisfied with American control over part of the route from Central Asia to Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"In any case, recent events demonstrate that the prospects for implementing the Trump Route project are certainly mixed. For instance, following the unprovoked aggression against Iran by the US and Israel that I mentioned, it is highly unlikely, in my view, that Iran would be thrilled to have the United States’ presence right on its northern border, that is the first point," he said in an interview with RTVI.

"Furthermore, there is an expert view that the Chinese side is also unlikely to be satisfied with the US controlling a segment in the form of the Trump Route of the transport and logistics route connecting Central Asia to Europe running from China through Central Asia and on to Europe," Galuzin added.