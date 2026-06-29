NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. The US Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, funded by EU and NATO member states to supply American weapons to Kiev, has already generated more than $6 billion for the United States, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

He said in an interview with Fox News that the United States had received more than $6 billion through the program and intended to continue it.

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative on July 14, 2025. NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Western arms shipments to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.