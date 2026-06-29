Lebanese army to be deployed along entire border with Israel — president

BEIRUT, June 29. /TASS/. Lebanon is determined to complete the deployment of its armed forces along the border with Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said during talks in Beirut with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

"The Lebanese army will be deployed along the entire internationally recognized border, and Israel must not obstruct this," the president said, according to a statement published by the presidential press office on X.

During the meeting with the US admiral, Aoun also stressed the importance of successfully implementing the framework agreement signed in Washington on June 26 following the fifth round of Lebanese-Israeli negotiations.